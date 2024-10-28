Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) Short Interest Up 168.0% in October

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 787,500 shares, an increase of 168.0% from the September 30th total of 293,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Vicinity Motor in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Get Vicinity Motor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VEV

Vicinity Motor Trading Down 9.1 %

Vicinity Motor Company Profile

Shares of VEV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.06. 4,578,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,957,875. Vicinity Motor has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42.

(Get Free Report)

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.