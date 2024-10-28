Veren (NYSE:VRN) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.26, but opened at $6.00. Veren shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 448,883 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Veren in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Veren from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.63 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Veren had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $852.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veren Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRN. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veren during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veren during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Veren during the second quarter worth about $61,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Veren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Veren during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

