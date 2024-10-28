Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Vivid Wealth Management LLC

Vivid Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313,200 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,542,000 after buying an additional 2,673,852 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,141 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,842,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $175,884,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.59. The company had a trading volume of 337,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,477. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.41. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.15 and a twelve month high of $178.18. The firm has a market cap of $124.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

