Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Down 32.3% in October

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the September 30th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BNDW remained flat at $69.43 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,305. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.89. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $70.90.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.