Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Down 32.3% in October

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the September 30th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNDW remained flat at $69.43 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,305. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.89. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $70.90.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 119,960 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $13,099,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 84,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

