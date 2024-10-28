Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Lauer Wealth LLC

Lauer Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,352,000 after purchasing an additional 243,976 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,114,000 after buying an additional 377,631 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after buying an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,134,000 after buying an additional 134,150 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded up $1.68 on Monday, hitting $287.22. 750,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,680. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $203.76 and a 12-month high of $289.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.83 and a 200-day moving average of $268.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

