Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,496,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,939 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 10.5% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $79,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 402,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,255,000 after buying an additional 24,676 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Stewardship LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.90. 3,071,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,476,438. The company has a market capitalization of $133.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.87 and a one year high of $53.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

