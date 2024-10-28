Vanderbilt University Invests $3.22 Million in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,190,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,284,000 after purchasing an additional 77,270 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,932,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,143,000 after buying an additional 380,805 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,177,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,465,000 after purchasing an additional 148,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,023,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,133,000 after acquiring an additional 118,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FR traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.78. 70,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average is $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.58 and a one year high of $57.35.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $167.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.01 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 47.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FR

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.