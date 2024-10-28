Valmont Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

Valmont Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Valmont Industries has a payout ratio of 13.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Valmont Industries to earn $17.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

Shares of NYSE VMI traded up $8.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $325.56. The company had a trading volume of 173,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,512. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $189.05 and a 1-year high of $330.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.76.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,942.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Valmont Industries news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $686,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

