Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,400 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the September 30th total of 963,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Uxin Stock Performance

UXIN stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 119,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,870. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52. Uxin has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $20.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.21 million during the quarter. Uxin had a negative net margin of 40.91% and a negative return on equity of 173.92%.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

