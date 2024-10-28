USDB Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $212.58 Million (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. During the last seven days, USDB has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. USDB has a total market capitalization of $212.58 million and $4.66 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDB token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,589.00 or 0.99977616 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,523.24 or 0.99881763 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About USDB

USDB’s total supply is 212,529,626 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 212,870,522.12948552. The last known price of USDB is 0.99706443 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $3,155,719.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

