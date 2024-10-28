United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Down 0.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $139.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. United Parcel Service traded as low as $136.27 and last traded at $136.73. Approximately 597,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,203,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.43.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 15,779.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,631,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,994,853,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539,321 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,671,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,556,000 after purchasing an additional 406,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,490,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $888,254,000 after buying an additional 20,426 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,144,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,157,000 after buying an additional 393,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,113,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $611,445,000 after acquiring an additional 101,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $117.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.89 and its 200 day moving average is $135.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.