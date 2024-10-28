Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Union Pacific
In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Union Pacific Stock Performance
UNP stock traded up $2.16 on Monday, reaching $232.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,469. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $140.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $202.41 and a 52 week high of $258.66.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
