Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the September 30th total of 73,900 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ucommune International Trading Up 2.0 %

Ucommune International stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,229. Ucommune International has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77.

Get Ucommune International alerts:

Ucommune International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ucommune International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucommune International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.