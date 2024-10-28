U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, an increase of 142.0% from the September 30th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

U.S. Energy Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:USEG traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,519. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.13% and a negative net margin of 145.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Energy in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on U.S. Energy

About U.S. Energy

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.