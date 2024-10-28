Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 3.3% – Still a Buy?

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.75. 8,369,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 25,055,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.13.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Tilray had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

