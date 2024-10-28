Threshold Price Hits $0.0223 on Top Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $222.61 million and $2.79 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00007340 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,641.90 or 0.99982598 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00012814 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007128 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006364 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00057603 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,962,860,940.162596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02227065 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $3,327,338.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

