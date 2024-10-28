The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) CEO Sells $236,315.34 in Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.27, for a total value of $236,315.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,652,436.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PNC traded up $4.01 on Monday, hitting $189.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,136. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.08 and a fifty-two week high of $196.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.4% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 138,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after buying an additional 27,124 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 242.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

