The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $66.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.66 and its 200-day moving average is $66.11. The company has a market cap of $288.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $55.10 and a 52-week high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,274,333.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,603.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,274,333.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,603.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,005 shares of company stock worth $22,198,147 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

