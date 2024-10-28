Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by First Financial Bankshares Inc

First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. China Renaissance upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Tesla from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $269.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $271.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.