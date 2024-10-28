Terra (LUNA) Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $240.80 million and approximately $20.26 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terra has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000510 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000319 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 709,984,438 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.