TD Cowen Lowers FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Price Target to $130.00

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $134.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.18% from the stock’s current price.

FirstCash Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCFS remained flat at $105.54 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 162,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.62. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $101.62 and a twelve month high of $133.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $837.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.17%. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FirstCash will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $343,708.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,743,159 shares in the company, valued at $569,226,511.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $343,708.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,743,159 shares in the company, valued at $569,226,511.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,833.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,154 shares of company stock worth $1,912,562. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FirstCash by 48.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in FirstCash by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

