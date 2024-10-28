TCP Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 37,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $197.18. 119,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.65 and its 200-day moving average is $187.77. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.33 and a fifty-two week high of $201.08.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

