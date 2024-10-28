TCP Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.0% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 130.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.33. 790,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,158. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.96 and its 200 day moving average is $88.63.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

