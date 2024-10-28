TCP Asset Management LLC Buys 3,369 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

TCP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 840,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 7.7% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $33,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2,250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $40.18. 78,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $40.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.71.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

