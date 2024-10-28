TCP Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 21,159 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 54,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 79,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 44,710 shares during the period.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.16. 10,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,170. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.32. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

