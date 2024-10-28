TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,540 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,704,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,797,927. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.89 and a 200 day moving average of $80.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

