TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 108 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.53 on Monday, hitting $116.00. 762,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,427. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.88. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.53 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The company has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

