TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $440,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Citigroup began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 11,851,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,729,313. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $28.53. The company has a market cap of $163.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

