TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,056 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up 1.7% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.35% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $20,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,626,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,841 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,430,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,741 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,211,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,677,000 after acquiring an additional 108,172 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,751,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,991,000 after acquiring an additional 60,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,427,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,870 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DUHP stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.27. The stock had a trading volume of 127,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,302. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.