TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,400,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $534.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,250,775. The firm has a market cap of $483.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $378.71 and a 12 month high of $538.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $521.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.95.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.