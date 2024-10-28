Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Takes $292,000 Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance
NASDAQ:IBIT traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.02. 22,428,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,315,953. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $35.95. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $41.99.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
