Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Has $655,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 47,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.53. 3,102,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,695,140. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

