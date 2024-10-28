Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.48, but opened at $10.10. Talos Energy shares last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 94,601 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.65.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 349.33 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $549.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 306,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,528,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,082,396. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,119,000 shares of company stock worth $22,931,130 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 51.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Talos Energy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Talos Energy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

