TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.51 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

TAL traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.98. 7,824,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,079,275. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.27 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TAL. Citigroup dropped their target price on TAL Education Group from $21.30 to $13.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

