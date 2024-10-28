Swipe (SXP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $152.37 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000351 BTC on major exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $152.37 million and approximately $171.03 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,481.15 or 0.99654379 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,225.00 or 0.99286989 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 621,795,503 coins and its circulating supply is 621,793,531 coins. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is solar.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

