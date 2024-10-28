Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 1.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.72 and last traded at $47.99. 12,165,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 79,625,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.27.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Nomura lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $77.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $109.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.58.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.14). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,542 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $1,325,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 63,634.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 916,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,629,000 after purchasing an additional 915,058 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,111,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

