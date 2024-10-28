Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the September 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Performance

Suntory Beverage & Food stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 15,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,802. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.72. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited engages in manufacture and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and foods in Japan, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, health supplements, and food for specified health uses.

