Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 168.4% from the September 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS SMTOY traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $15.06. 25,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,584. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $17.78.

Get Sumitomo Electric Industries alerts:

Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter.

About Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others segments. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet and aluminum bars/wires; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.