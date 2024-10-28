Sui (SUI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.85 Billion

Sui (SUI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 27th. Sui has a total market cap of $4.85 billion and $419.30 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sui has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Sui coin can currently be bought for $1.75 or 0.00002582 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,763,841,373 coins. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#.

Sui Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,763,841,372.608888 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.80663486 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 399 active market(s) with $422,703,451.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

