Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 1.5% during the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Stryker by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.6% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.3% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $355.09. The stock had a trading volume of 51,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $135.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $358.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.65. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $258.33 and a 52 week high of $374.63.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,213.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,213.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

