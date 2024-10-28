Stride Tops One Day Volume of $85,513.59 (STRD)

Stride (STRD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Stride token can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00000960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stride has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. Stride has a total market cap of $57.16 million and approximately $85,513.59 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stride alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,954.27 or 1.00248601 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,871.89 or 1.00127062 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Stride Token Profile

Stride’s genesis date was September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone. Stride’s official message board is stride.zone/blog. The official website for Stride is www.stride.zone.

Stride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 0.65576036 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $47,958.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.