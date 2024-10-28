STP (STPT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.02 Million

STP (STPT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a total market capitalization of $78.86 million and $3.02 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STP has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007328 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,788.07 or 1.00105093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00012779 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007062 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006356 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00057584 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04017745 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $3,341,485.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

