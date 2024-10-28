Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$275.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$280.00 to C$275.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.44% from the stock’s current price.

BYD has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$268.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$306.00 to C$280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$325.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$288.17.

TSE BYD traded up C$1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$214.11. 15,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,586. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$215.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$236.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$198.61 and a 52 week high of C$324.75. The stock has a market cap of C$4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.93%. Analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 7.1452646 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Group Services news, Senior Officer Jeff Murray purchased 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$223.12 per share, with a total value of C$101,742.72. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

