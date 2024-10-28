Sterling Manor Financial LLC Sells 61,843 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,843 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Centennial Bank AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

