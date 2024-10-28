Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,063,800 shares, a growth of 67.4% from the September 30th total of 635,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,182.0 days.

Stelco Stock Performance

STZHF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,954. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.21. Stelco has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as steel service centers.

