SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues Earnings Results

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $163.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.30 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.
SPS Commerce Stock Down 10.7 %
Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded down $20.49 on Friday, hitting $170.49. The stock had a trading volume of 636,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,940. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.73. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $151.96 and a twelve month high of $218.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.16 and a beta of 0.82.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,286.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on SPSC
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SPS Commerce
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- What are earnings reports?
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.