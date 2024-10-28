SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues Earnings Results

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $163.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.30 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded down $20.49 on Friday, hitting $170.49. The stock had a trading volume of 636,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,940. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.73. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $151.96 and a twelve month high of $218.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,286.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPSC

About SPS Commerce

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.