Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the September 30th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF Stock Performance

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.51. 18,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,057. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53. Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $20.95.

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (SETM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund supports the global move to cleaner energy by tracking an index of US and foreign companies related to energy transition materials. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

