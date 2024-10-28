Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the September 30th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF Stock Performance
Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.51. 18,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,057. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53. Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $20.95.
Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF Company Profile
