Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST) made an announcement on October 13, 2024, regarding the appointment of Julie A. Fairchild as the Chief Accounting Officer of its wholly owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank. Effective immediately, Fairchild will also hold the position of principal accounting officer for the company.

Fairchild, 50, brings over 25 years of accounting and finance experience to her new role. She has been a part of the Southern First team since 2005, serving in various capacities, with her most recent role being the Executive Vice President of Accounting and Finance. Prior to joining the bank, Fairchild worked as an audit manager at Elliott Davis, LLC, a regional public accounting and consulting firm. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Bob Jones University and is a certified public accountant in South Carolina.

Christian Zych, the current Chief Financial Officer of the company, has stepped down from the role of principal accounting officer in connection with Fairchild’s appointment.

Fairchild has no familial relationships with any of the company’s executive officers or directors, and there have been no related party transactions between her and the company that fall under the purview of regulations.

In a statement, the company reiterated Fairchild’s significant contributions to Southern First through various business cycles and periods of growth. Chris Zych, the Chief Financial Officer of Southern First Bancshares, expressed his confidence in Fairchild’s abilities and emphasized her importance as a key member of the leadership team.

Southern First Bancshares, headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, serves as a registered bank holding company under the state’s laws. The company’s subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is among the largest banks headquartered in South Carolina, operating in multiple locations across South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. With consolidated assets of approximately $4.2 billion, Southern First Bancshares trades on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “SFST.”

This announcement signifies a strategic move within the company’s leadership to further strengthen its financial operations and underscores its commitment to sustained growth and success in the future.

