Sound Stewardship LLC Sells 28 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sound Stewardship LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $534.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $521.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $378.71 and a one year high of $538.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.