Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $679,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Argus upgraded Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.44.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $4.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $258.09. 27,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,443. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.14. The company has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.82 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.17%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

